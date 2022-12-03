Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,599,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.68% of Azenta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $23,087,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

