Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 151,768 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $63,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

