Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,624 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $44,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

