Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 46,878 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $48,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $176.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.83.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

