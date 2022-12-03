Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $47,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American International Group by 196.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,297,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,048,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,783,000 after acquiring an additional 540,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.