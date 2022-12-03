Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NVCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.11. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Stories

