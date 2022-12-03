NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $23,713,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.