NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 17,022 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

