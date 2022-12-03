NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $389.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

