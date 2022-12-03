NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 197,542 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197,542 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

