NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.