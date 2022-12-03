NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.41 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

