NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

