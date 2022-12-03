NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat Price Performance

NXPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 5,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 57.27% and a negative net margin of 105.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.