Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.