Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

