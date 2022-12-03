Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $272.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

