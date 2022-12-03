Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

