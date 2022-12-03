Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

