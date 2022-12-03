Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
