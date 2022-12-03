Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 204,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

