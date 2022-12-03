Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 204,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.90.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
