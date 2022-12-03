Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

JSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

