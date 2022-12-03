Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $268.76 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.63 or 0.07409638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024595 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0472632 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,681,390.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.