Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OHI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 1,935,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,517. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.