Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OHI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 1,935,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,517. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.