OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 3.6 %

ONCS stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

