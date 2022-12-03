OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 3.6 %
ONCS stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
