OpenBlox Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $92,870.30 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.70 or 0.06362772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00506223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.65 or 0.30524081 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.