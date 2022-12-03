Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

WW International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.94 on Thursday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

