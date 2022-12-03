Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

SHOP opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.0% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

