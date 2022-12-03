Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

