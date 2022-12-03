PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 458.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

