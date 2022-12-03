PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 458.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
