PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,271,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PACW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

