Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 159,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 116,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Panthera Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.91. The company has a market cap of £6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

