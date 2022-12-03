Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Trading 18.9% Higher

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SEB Equities lowered Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

