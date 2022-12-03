PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
