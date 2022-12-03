PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

About PCTEL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

