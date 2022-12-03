Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,650. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

