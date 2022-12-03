PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

