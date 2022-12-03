PFS Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 223,949 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

