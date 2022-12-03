PFS Investments Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,801 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

