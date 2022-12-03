PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 28,379 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

