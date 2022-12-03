PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

