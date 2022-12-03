Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

