Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 813,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
