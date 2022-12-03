Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 813,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

