Pierre Carabin Sells 40,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.07, for a total transaction of C$42,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,144.60.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Stock Up 11.0 %

PYR traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.85. 335,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00.

Get PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) alerts:

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.