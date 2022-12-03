PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGS. TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS remained flat at $5.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Insider Activity

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

