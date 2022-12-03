PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Financial Review

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -10.31 Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.31 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PolyMet Mining and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 8 4 0 2.33

Summary

Anglo American beats PolyMet Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

