Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.14.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 72.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

