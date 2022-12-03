PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.10 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $462,748.02 and approximately $6.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00448414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.