Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.5 %

POWI stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.12. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

