ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.13 and last traded at $56.20. 62,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 48,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

