Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,653 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Prospector Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSR. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,418,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 396,825 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $10.07 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

