Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Cormark (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$68.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.